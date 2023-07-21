CCTV camera captures man allegedly stealing TV, bedsheet, other items from Airbnb in Ashaiman

Social media is going crazy after a video emerged showing a man allegedly stealing some room items from an Airbnb he hired in Accra.

The incident which allegedly happened in Ashaiman Lebanon was captured by the facility’s CCTV cameras on Thursday, July 20, 2023 and at dawn on Friday.



The post which was shared by Twitter user; Sikaofficial suggested that the said man who was named as Paul Arkoh in the description was a Nigerian.



Per details in the post, the man paid for the usage of the place for 2 nights but left the premise around 2 am with items including a Television set, a blender, an iron and bedsheets which were in the room.



The video captures the man wearing a green t-shirt and white shorts walking out of the house with what looked like a white bedsheet.

The post has since generated a lot of reactions, some of which are captured in the tweet below.



Below are the videos:







