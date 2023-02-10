CCTV captures man stealing at Circle VIP station

Police officers with the suspected thief (in white holding a bag)

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man, who appears to be in his 40s, for stealing at a VIP station.

The arrest comes after the man was captured by a CCTV camera stealing from the VIP station at Circle, a suburb of Accra, on Sunday, February 5, 2023.



According to a news report by UTV, the suspected thief stole a bag containing laptops, watches, phones and other valuable items belonging to a Canadian.



The report had a clip from the CCTV camera which showed the moment the suspected thief stole the bag.



The accused person could be seen, in the CCTV clip, placing a bag on a pile of other bags, which the report indicated belonged to the Canadian man, and walking out afterward.



The suspect then came back to pick up his bag but instead of his bag, he took one of the bags belonging to the Canadian.

He was arrested by the police on Friday, February 10, 2023, when he come back to the station to steal again.



The police found on him one of the watches and the phones belonging to the Canadian man.



