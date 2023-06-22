8
CCTV footage of how police was brutally shot in bullion robbery attack at Ablekuma emerges

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video footage of the Ablekuma bullion van robbery attack has emerged on social media.

The robbery attack which occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023, captured a police officer who is said to have been accompanying the bullion van die on the spot.

In the video, a white bullion van can be seen making its way out of the Ablekuma Star Oil filling station but reversed and stopped.

Two unsuspecting riders on a motorbike rode into the station with one moving towards the front passenger seat of the bullion van where the police officer sat.

The driver of the bullion van fled from the scene immediately after he opened his side of the door.

The police escort on the other hand was shot by one of the riders when he tried to get out of the van.

During the shooting, another set of two robbers rode into the station on a motorbike and shot sporadically.

The four robbers left with a school bag they retrieved from the backseat of the bullion van.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway.

ABJ/WA

