CCTV footage of how the Tarkwa Gold robbery incident happened

Correspondence from Western Region

CCTV footage of armed robbers who attacked the KK Gold buying agency in Tarkwa has been released.



In the footage, three of the robbers entered first with two having backpacks on, followed by two others.



They ordered the workers to lie down at gunpoint which they complied. Those who were trying to challenge the robbers received some knocks on their heads, and one of the workers who was wearing a blue shirt was kicked in the head.



The robbers started searching the office in search of gold. While three were searching, the other two went where the sack of money was kept. They came out with the money dragging the sack on the floor because the money was heavy together with the gold and left, leaving the workers in shock.



They made away with gold weighing 408.5 grams worth Six Hundred and Thirteen Thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢613,000.00) and an undisclosed amount of money on three motorbikes.

The Tarkwa Police Command has so far arrested three of these robbers; Samuel Amaeshi, a Togolese, 47 years, Ezekiel Stephen, Nigerian, 45 years and Fataw Awudu, Ghanaian, 42 years.



Intelligence gathered by the police indicated that the robbers used the Tarkwa Banso, Esuso Bonsawire road, so communities within this enclave were informed.



On Tuesday evening the Police Intelligence Department and Police Patrol with the assistance of community folks arrested two suspects Samuel Amaeshi, and Ezekiel Stephen.



The sack contains cash sum of three hundred and ninety-seven thousand, one hundred and ninety cedis (GH¢397,190), and gold that weighs 4.7 grams.



The Police Intelligence Department upon intelligence also arrested Fataw Awudu on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

All three suspects are currently in police custody while the police are still investigating to get the others arrested.



Watch the video below:







