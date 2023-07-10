CDD-Ghana Director describes anti LGBTQ+ bill in parliament as inconsistent, problematic

Kojo Pumpuni Asante, the Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana

Kojo Pumpuni Asante, the Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, has expressed his disapproval of the anti LGBTQ+ bill currently under consideration in Parliament.

He highlighted the bill's inconsistencies and emotional basis as major concerns.



Speaking on The Probe on Sunday, June 9, Dr. Asante stated, "For me, this whole bill is a non-starter. It has been a non-starter for some of us right from the beginning because even the way the problem, the public policy challenge is presented in the memoranda is inconsistent, it is confusing, it rides on emotions."



He further emphasized that the bill, which seeks to imprison individuals based on their sexual preferences, lacks discipline in addressing and framing the actual problem. Dr. Asante criticized the bill's proponents for their unwavering commitment, which he believes leads to violations of the constitution.



Dr. Asante raised concerns about the bill's potential impact on Parliament's ability to make amendments in the future. Since the bill prohibits any discussion or advocacy for LGBT+ rights, it restricts Parliament from altering its provisions once it becomes law.



Moreover, Dr. Asante argued that the issue of LGBT+ is not a new phenomenon in Ghana. Therefore, addressing it as a problem in the manner proposed by Parliament is misguided.

He stated, "The eagerness of Parliament to pass the bill into law is based on fear-mongering that if a stop is not put to it, all Ghanaians and the future generation to come will become queer. This will not resolve the issue."



Dr. Asante expressed disappointment with the proceedings of the second reading of the LGBTQ+ bill in Parliament on Wednesday, July 5. He criticized the atmosphere created in Parliament, where legislators felt pressured to support the bill to avoid public backlash.



The Director of CDD-Ghana called for a more nuanced and inclusive approach to address LGBTQ+ issues in Ghana, highlighting the importance of respecting human rights and avoiding discrimination.



YNA/WA