CDD not serious body – Kwame Agbodza

Member of Parliament for Adaklu constituency Kwame Governs Agbodza

Member of Parliament for Adaklu constituency Kwame Governs Agbodza has stated that the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is not a serious group.

His comment comes after the research organization has stated in its latest report that many Ghanaians have given the president a thumbs up for the way and manner he handled the COVID-19 crisis.



The CDD report said “Assessments of the performance of the Akufo-Addo/NPP government are broadly positive. They get particularly high grades for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis, electricity, and education.



“The public is less impressed with the administration’s handling of inflation, bridging inequality, and curbing corruption.”



It added that “The NPP enjoys a significant advantage (15 percentage points) over the NDC when it comes to public confidence in the ability to deliver on campaign promises.”

But speaking on the New Day show on TV3 Monday November 2 Mr Agbodza said ”The founders of the NPP are the same founders of the CDD. Are they not? They always side with the NPP so it’s no surprise.



”These are some of the things that show that the CDD isn’t serious. The New Patriotic Party did not discuss its manifesto. It’s John Mahama they discus.



“So how was CDD able to get what we are discussing now, we keep discussing themes in our manifesto. 1 million jobs. The big push and others.



“Do you know any three provisions of the NPP manifesto today. No body knows any three provisions in the entire Manifesto of the NPP. That can not be issue based survey it can only be table top statistics. ”