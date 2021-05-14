CDG-Gh reminds Akufo Addo of his numerous promises to 'fix the country'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Caucus For Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-Gh) has challenged President Akufo Addo to "fix the county" like he promised.

The policy think tank believes that the time is far over due for the president to be blaming his predecessor for every difficulty the country is facing now.



In a statement issues by the Executive Director Mr E.K Hayford, the CDG-Gh reminded the president of his numerous promises to solve the problems of this country.



It blasted the Akufo Addo administration for using security services to silence it's critics, even after 64 years of independence



"Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) observes that with Ghana@ 64, leadership, in fear still has to use the Security Service and the Police with the collaborative effort of the Judiciary to silence the media and nib the people's demonstration in the bud," it said.



Read full statement below

13 MAY 2021



NANA ADDO : “FIX THE COUNTRY”



_I will fix the Country in 18 months when given Power_



Causal Relation Democracy, by such practices, looses its relevance giving way to dictatorship. Dictatorship then compels the people and the media to coil into the Culture of Silence. What we however fail to understand is the causal relation between the Culture of Silence and military intervention as was the case of 1st, 2nd and 3rd Republic. Ghana cannot go back to old systems. The Government however, should obey democratic principles.

Hardship The truth is that there is severe hardship in Ghana. Many people in Ghana are jobless. As a result of Industries folding up, effects of COVID -19 and the senseless Reform in the banking sector which led to the collapse of 17 banks and about 50 financial institutions. As I write the Civil Service is facing hard times, because the economy is on its knees, and Government cannot afford pay increases. Loss of job is obvious. Over 250,000 graduates being chained out of our SHS and tertiary Institutions every year, join millions of jobless already in the system to compete for none existent jobs.



Collapsing Economy Ghana`s debt to GDP is 76,9%. The growth rate is negative 0.9%. World Bank macro economic figures, rate Ghana B minus, the cheapest currency in Africa. The Government has invariably narrowed the physical space and so has assess to more revenue. In addition, Nana Addo gets $3 million from the New oil fields yearly. He has 3 billion from ESLER. He has Ghana Exon Fund, the Infrastructural Fund and the Stability Fund. In spite of all these funds, the Government borrowed 280 billion Ghc bringing the national debt to 300 billion, the highest in the 4th Republic.



“Fix the Country” Nana Addo begged voters, and promised to fix the country in 18 months, if given power. Why is he now asking the conveners of “Fix the Country” to fix Ghana? Government is using the Police to suppress people's anger over hunger, joblessness, mismanagement of the economy, intolerance and attempts to silence critical voices on price increases on staple food, fuel, water, electricity and transportation. The housing sector is collapsing and lack of accommodation is creating slums in the cities. Education sector is in shamble and roads are so bad making cocoa areas un accessible.



Justification Attempts by Dr Bawumia and Ken Ofori Atta to justify the incompetence of the Akufo Addo Government cannot be taken seriously because for 4 years we heard and listened to their lies. The last four years Dr Bawumia sought to be dishonest and so cannot be taken seriously. He promised dams and factories and roads in Ashanti made of cement that never was. Ken Ofori Atta presented wrong figures to Parliament and presented the true horrible figures to IMF to facilitate borrowing. Sadly the President himself in 2008 promised to fix the country in 18 months when given power. 4 years down the lane, He is tied to a corner, asking the people to fix the country themselves. This reminds us of what Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe ( a founding member of NPP) said before Nana Addo was elected in 2016. He said “If we elect Akufo Addo as President, Ghanaians will learn a bitter lesson in leadership, if he wins” . A word to the wise is enough.



Dr E.K.Hayfod Executive Director, CDG-Gh 0277606338 / 0507694343