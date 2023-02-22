CDS applauds German government for supporting Armed Forces

GAFTAG reps with the CDS

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama has commended the Government of German for supporting the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the areas of infrastructure, logistics and training.

The CDS made this commendation when a six-member delegation from the German Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence called on him at his office in Burma Camp on Wednesday, 8 February 2023.



The team was welcomed to the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG), Accra by the Liaison Officer and Director Budget at the Department of Plans, Research and Development (PR&D) Captain (GN) Anthony Kofi Sarfo.



Vice Admiral Amoama appealed to the delegation to continue to strengthen the existing bilateral relationship between GAFTAG and GAF.



He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to GAFTAG for providing GAF with equipment and infrastructure - an accommodation facility for the Defence Intelligence, ongoing projects at the Signal Training School (STS) as well as refurbishing the Electrical Mechanical and Engineering (EME) Training School.

The head of delegation, Lieutenant Colonel Marcus Ohm, for his part expressed his profound appreciation to CDS and GAF for the bilateral engagement between the two countries.



He lauded GAF’s partnership with GAFTAG, adding that the German Government was ever ready to support GAF in any way possible.



As part of the itinerary, the delegation visited the Signal Brigade, Defence Intelligence (DI), Engineering Training School (ETS) and Base Workshop among other facilities to inspect some ongoing projects the Government of Germany was sponsoring.



The team, in the company of the German’s Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull finally ended their tour with a visit to the Headquarters Northern Command, Tamale where completed and ongoing projects were also inspected.