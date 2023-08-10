CDS not sacked, distractors want us to lose focus - Chief of Army Staff

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah has dispelled speculations regarding the purported dismissal of the Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama.

Speaking at the commissioning of a 40-bed accommodation facility at Burma Camp on August 9, 2023, Maj. Gen. Oppong-Peprah described these rumors as a ploy by distractors to divert attention away from the ongoing efforts within the armed forces.



Addressing the media, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah urged the public to disregard such rumours as they are not true.



“I have observed that something is trending that the Chief of Defense Staff has been sacked and I have been appointed as the Chief of Defense Staff. It is not true. So please disregard.



“It is the aim of our disruptors to let u lose focus on what we are doing for our officers and men,” he said.



He added that the focus of the force is to pursue its dreams and realise them.

“The important thing is to pursue our dreams and realise them,” he added.



This rumour comes on the back of calls by some security analysists on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Chief of Defense Staff following the military swoop at Ashaiman on Tuesday March 7, 2023, following the brutal killing Trouper Imoro by his friends.



On hearing the circumstances that lead to the death of the young officer, the military invaded the Ashaiman community.



After the invasion by the military, security experts called for the immediate removal of the CDS, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama of the Ghana Armed Service.





