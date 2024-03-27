CEANA commissions classroom unit for Peki- Dzake EP Junior High School

Members of CEANA and some authorities were present at the event

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Council of Ewe Associates of North America (CEANA) has built and commissioned a 4-unit classroom block for the Peki-Dzake EP Junior High School in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The ultramodern school block, which cost about GH¢ 500, 000 to complete, was made possible by the benevolent contributions of members of the council.



Speaking at a colourful ceremony to officially hand over the project to the Ghana Education Service and the school authorities on Saturday, March 23, the President of CEANA, Dr. Tsatsu E. Nyamadi, said the project was born out of the need to support the school in the provision of quality education geared towards improved teaching and learning outcomes.



Dr. Nyamadi said education is the panacea for rapid socio-economic development, hence the need for society, especially benevolent organizations like CEANA, to partner with the relevant institutions in investing massively in the sector.



He said CEANA will continue to support developmental efforts across Eweland and urged the school authorities to take good care of the classroom to serve its intended purpose.



The country representative (Ghana) of CEANA, Torgbi Agbelorm-Agbotokor II, Chief of Salo under the Anlo Traditional Council, called for unity among all Ewe indigenes, which he said was necessary for pulling resources towards developmental projects in the region.

Torgbi Agbelorm-Agbotokor urged all Ewes in the diaspora, especially those in North America and Canada, to join CEANA and to make meaningful contributions towards the development of the Volta Region.



The Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area, Torgbe Dzeha III, commended CEANA for the gesture and called on other organizations to emulate their efforts.



"The beauty of life is not when you are happy, but when others are happy because of you. I, therefore, wish to extend my sincerest gratitude to CEANA for this great help coming from benevolent hearts, for which I can say we are extremely happy," Torgbe Dzeha said.



He appealed for the provision of classroom desks and computers for the new classroom block.



He further urged the pupils and school authorities to ensure proper maintenance of the project in order to extend its lifespan and serve the purpose for which it was built.