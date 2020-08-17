General News

CEANA donates 6800 pieces of masks to communities in Ghana and Togo

Donors and beneficiaries in a group photograph

The Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA), has presented 4600 and 2200 pieces of reusable nose masks to nine communities in the Volta Region of Ghana and Togo respectively in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 4600 pieces of masks were donated in Ghana. Chiefs and representatives of the beneficiary communities, who were present at the ceremony included Hohoe, Wli Todzi, Aflao, Peki Tsame, and Dzorkpe.



The rest are Kedzi, Etordome, Agortime Akwetey, and Dzita. 5 villages in Togo, namely, Sedome,Afanaga,Agoue, Abobo and Kpalime are the beneficiaries.



CEANA also donated 2200 pieces of the masks to 5 villages and towns in Togo. They are Sedome, Afanaga, Agoue, Abobo and Kpalime.



Dr. Tsatsu Nyamadi, President of CEANA who joined the presentation in Ho via the internet, said the donation was parallel to the Council’s quest to enhance the welfare of communities in the Eweland.



He said the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE would serve as the “first line of defense” against the Coronavirus pandemic and was to “assist people in remote and needy communities.”



Dr Nyamadi said the support was made possible through the concerted efforts of people of Ewe origin in the diaspora, and called on members of the tribe in the West African sub-region to unite and provide the needed backing for its development agenda.

“CEANA is for peace and unity, and therefore we must all stand united to develop the region,” he said.



Nana Ofei Asamani I, Nkosuohene of Akwamu Traditional Area and Chief of Salo in the Keta Municipality, who also is the country director for the Council, said most people in rural communities could not afford the masks.



He added that such individuals resorted to sharing PPEs and said CEANA must be supported to reach out to more communities.



CEANA is a US-based charitable organization formed in 1994 to help develop the Eweland by fostering collaboration among tribe members in the diaspora.



The Council oversees the activities of a total of 18 Ewe associations in the US and is committed to enhancing livelihoods of Ewe communities by supporting social intervention initiatives in health, education and sanitation.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.