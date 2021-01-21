CEDS-Ghana fetes orphans at Bunkpurugu

A file photo of children

Community Empowerment and Development System (CEDS-Ghana), an NGO operating in the Northern Region has organised a party for some orphans in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District of the North East Region to put smiles on their faces to begin the new year.

In all, a total of 150 orphans from Najong No. 1, Najong No.2 and Binde communities took part in the new year party and were treated to good meals, poem recitation, and music and dance.



This year’s event was scaled up to include the Binde community with an increase of 30 orphans over the previous years.



The NGO is working to eradicate poverty and inequalities in the country, with financial support from some philanthropic residents of the city of Middletown in New York, United States.



It formed part of activities of CEDS-Ghana’s “A Happy Child A Decent World Initiative,” themed: “Galvanising Community Action for Inclusive Parenting”.



Mr Eric Bandim, Head of Programmes of CEDS-Ghana, who spoke during the new year party at Binde, underscored the need for inclusive parenting and said it was among the key strategies in responding to poverty and social injustices.

Mr Bandim said growing polarisation in many communities was detrimental to the well-being of the underprivileged mostly women and children.



He, urged community members to support children equally at both household and community levels to enable them to develop to their fullest potentials, emphasising that, “the world will not be decent until every child is happy.”



Pib-Rana, Chief of Binde, said there were over 100 orphans under the age of 10 in his community and expressed delight that his community was included in this year’s party.



He entreated community members to embrace CEDS- Ghana’s initiative and said the future of the community depended on children.



He said the beneficiaries of the initiative were orphans for no fault of theirs and that inclusive parenting required collective action, and called on the Management of CEDS-Ghana to conduct regular follow-ups on community initiatives for sustainability.

Akua Nyarug-Duut, a single mother, expressed joy at the event, saying she never imagined people in the USA to have contributed towards the joy of their children, adding that, through the work of CEDS-Ghana that has been made possible on annual basis.



The lead child for the day, Gloria, remarked “We are happy CEDS-Ghana is here once again to see how we are doing and also prepare delicious meals to dine with us in this new year. We don’t feel like orphans anymore because we now have friends like you to dine with us, advise us and also entertain us.



We still need your support in our education, health, and many more. God richly bless you for your love, we love you too.”