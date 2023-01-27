CENDLOS to create sustained Digital Pathways in GTVET and CEA education

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour

Source: CENDLOS

The Executive Director of the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS) Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, says CENDLOS is adopting Edtech innovations to create sustained transitional pathways in digitizing TVET and Complimentary Education Agency (CEA) learning content.

This initiative firmly fits strategically into the bold agenda of the sector minister, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, to transform education using robust and innovative Edtech solutions.



The Executive Director speaking during his opening remarks at a three-day workshop organized by CENDLOS in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (CoL), Canada, alluded that the agency is adopting sustained Edtech innovations to digitize some TVET and Complimentary Education Agency learning content to host them on offline and online learning management systems.



"It is expected that 50 percent of all activities in our everyday lives will be done online by the end of this decade, whether formal or informal."



Therefore, this calls for the introduction of "Edtech solutions into these important areas of the educational sector," he remarked.



The workshop organized in Aburi seeks to review and develop strategies for the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and complementary education through digitization.

Mr. Adwabour added that CENDLOS, an agency under the Ministry of Education in charge of implementing technological solutions across pre-tertiary educational institutions in Ghana, will focus on five key areas of engagement with GTVET and CEA.



"The key areas are policy, infrastructure, practical content, capacity building, and assessment," he stated.



The Director of CEA, Mr. Francis Asumadu, applauded the initiative, adding that it will bring the needed equity and access to the non-formal educational sector.



On his part, Mr. Okran, a representative from the Commission for Technical and Vocational Training (CTVET), embraced this initiative and said CTVET has always been ready for such technological move to help transform the TVET sector.



Mr. Adwabour called on stakeholders in the virtual learning space to come on board to support CENDLOS in implementing its initiatives to aid technology-mediated learning in Ghana.