CEO OF ZoDF bags 'Best Performing CEO 2022' award

Obrempong Award Obrempong Dr. Abdulai with the best performing CEO 2022 Award

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: Ayuba Ahmed, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF), Obrempong Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai has been awarded the Best Performing CEO 2022 by the prestigious Ghana Leadership Awards scheme.

The GLA recognized the outstanding initiative, tangible performance and transformation of Zongo communities spearheaded by Dr. Abdulai at the ZoDF. He also clinched the Community Development Award.

The ceremony to award the Fund’s Chief Executive took place last Saturday at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

This award follows an earlier recognition as the winner of GHANA ORDER OF MERIT and THE COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP AWARD won by Dr. Abdulai in 2021.

In his remarks as the Guest Speaker for the occasion, Dr. Affail Monny, former GJA President, commended the organizers and called on Ghanaians to be selfless and patriotic as the nation faces intense economic challenges.

He decried the level of destruction of the environment by the activities of illegal miners (galamsey). He also reminded the audience of declarations made by government on access to water and sanitation facilities, accommodation and health.

