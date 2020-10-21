CEO rescues 24-yr old from huge hospital debt after surgery at Korle Bu

Oswald was detained due to his inability to pay his medical bills

Chief Executive Officer of Nungua Warehouse, Collins Okley Otoo paid out a debt of Ghc 10, 026.70 to free Oswald Kito from the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Center at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after his amputated wrist was reconstructed.

Oswald, 24, became a victim of circumstance and was “saved by the bell” when experts at the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery & Burns Center of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital carried out a surgery and reconstructed his left wrist that was chopped off during an inter-school competition.



Oswald, an “ill-fatal lad” is a resident of Mukwedjor electoral area of the Krowor Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region. The sad story began somewhere February 8, this year when as a sports enthusiast he went to Nungua town park to have glimpses of an inter-school sports competition (Inter-Co) among senior high schools.



Unfortunately, a quarrel ensued between some students and some youth (spectators) leading to a series of violent attacks on lives and properties. The situation became worst when machetes were flying from all directions as the hoodlums went on rampage. The scene became horrific and everyone ran for his or her life.



The gentleman on his way to seek refuge met these hoodlums and in their attempt to cut off the poor, helpless head thinking he was part of the students cut off his wrist. Indeed, the victim had his left wrist chopped off because he took a defence of protecting his neck that was the target.



He shouted in pain and luckily one escapee who witnessed the scene quickly put him in a taxi together with the bloody wrist to the LEKMA hospital. He received some treatment immediately transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, specifically plastic surgery unit.

Experts at the reconstructive Plastic surgery unit did a timely job by restoring the wrist to its original form; all within 16 days of admission.



Thanks to the surgeons for their exploits that by the second week of admission Oswald’s hope, confidence and dream of being physically fit were revived.



That notwithstanding, the victim further had a torrid time from the time of his discharge until this October due to his family’s inability to raise funds for the bill.



Though discharged before the Covid-19 lock-down, he had to be kept at the hospital until October 15, when a philanthropist, one Collins Okley Otoo, who is also the Managing Director of Nungua Warehouse, paid a total bill of Ghc 10, 026. 70



Mr Okley Otoo was brought to help pay the amount by the assembly member, Sebastian Ampah, of Makwedjor Electoral Area after several failed attempts. Speaking to Sebastian Ampah, he noted that his attention was brought to the predicament of Oswald, the tragic hero’s kinsmen.

Touched by the ordeal the gentleman, Collins Okley Otoo gave out a cheque of the amount to bring him home and integrate with families and loved ones.



A more confident, cheerful Oswald Kito expressed his delight to Atinkaonline.com “I am elated to have my wrist back…and that he looks forward to doing his normal activities and daily chores.”



On the front of punishing the perpetrators of the heinous crime, the case was immediately lodged at the Kpeshie Divisional Command, Nungua, when it happened. Reports are that the hoodlums are on the run but the command has intensified their search operation to arrest them.



They are therefore calling on the general public to divulge information in connection with the perpetrators.