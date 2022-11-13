CETAG, CENTSAG resume suspended strike Monday

Members have been asked to withdraw their service indefinitely

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) and the Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) have resolved to reactivate their suspended indefinite industrial actions effective Monday, 14th November 2022.

The decision was firmed up after the National Councils of both CETAG and CENTSAG held separate emergency meetings on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th November 2022 respectively on the way forward.



This comes on the back of the 5-day ultimatum given to the government to address their welfare concerns or risk an industrial action.



The statement thus asked members to withdraw their services indefinitely until the employer has addressed issues regarding the Conditions of Service.

“The National Councils of CETAG and CENTSAG wish to use this communique to entreat all members, with the exception of the colleges’ security department, to comply with the decision to withdraw our services indefinitely until the employer has unconditionally addressed all our concerns regarding CoS, effective date for placing First Degree Holders, retrospective deductions, variation of fuel, vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowance as well as compensation for the all-year-round work,” a statement jointly issued by the leadership of the two unions said.



