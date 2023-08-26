CETAG strike: Release their August salaries to them - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah Aadmonishes govt

Dr Benjamin Otchere Ankrah

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has appealed to the Ministry of Education and National Labour Commission (NLC) to release the salaries of the members of Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

His admonition comes on the back of an announcement by government that members of CETAG will not be paid their August salaries due to no work done.



There is a protracted dispute between government and (CETAG) and in a release signed by the Director of Administration for the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Saaka Sayuti, the Commission noted that the freeze of remuneration will affect all the 46 Colleges of Education.



“We write at the instance of the Honourable Minister of Education, requesting you NOT to pay monthly salary and allowances for the month of August 2023 to the Teaching Staff of all 46 Colleges of Education,” portions of the statement dated August 21 said.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah bemoaned this directive stressing "there's an action before a reaction".



He narrated that the teachers didn't embark on a strike for no reason but because the government failed to honor its promise to pay its debt to them.



He, therefore, wondered why this drastic decision against the teachers stating "if you had given them their money, they wouldn't have the moral right to go on strike".

Further discussing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, he questioned the authorities if after freezing the teachers' salaries, "will you give them interest on the money that you failed to pay to them six months ago?"



He also noted that "it is not possible for the government to dismiss all tutors in the colleges today and replace them tomorrow. It is not possible!"



The Governance lecturer at the Central University admonished the Education Ministry and NLC to immediately intervene on behalf of the teachers.



"Give them their money. Pay the debt you owe them and also release their salaries to them," he exclaimed.



