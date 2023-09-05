CETAG suspends strike

CETAG has called off their strike action

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has called off their strike action.

This comes on the back of voting supervised by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association on September 4, 2024, in which majority of the members voted to call off the strike action.



“On the basis of the voting outcome above, the strike is suspended/call-off based on a majority decision with effect from Tuesday, 5th September 2023. CETAG shall advise itself if by 31st of October, 2023 all the Arbitral Awards have not been implemented by the Employer/Ministry of Education.



“ALL MEMBERS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME WORK LATEST BY THURSDAY, 7TH SEPTEMBER, 2023,” the Association indicated.







