CGPA takes over Twitter after UG's new announcement

The University of Ghana’s decision to potentially expel students with CGPAs below 1.00, as revealed in a recent statement by the Academic Affairs Directorate, has garnered significant attention online specifically on X (formally Twitter).

In a statement, the university’s management indicated that the decision to potentially expel students with CGPAs below 1.00 is seen as a measure to ensure that students meet the minimum academic requirements expected of them.



“With reference to Section 9.26 of the University Regulation for Junior Members (2017), on receipt of grades for all registered courses for an academic year, undergraduate students who do not achieve the stipulated minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) for progression to the next level of study should be withdrawn from the university,” the university's statement.



On X, the hashtag #CGPA has been trending since the news broke. They have since been sharing memes, comments, and personal anecdotes related to the university's decision.



Here are some of the reactions by X users:





nobody make shiiii pass legon level 200 & 300. your CGPA dey below 1.0 dem dey withdraw you — BR (@whoisbaron) October 10, 2023

If you dey get CGPA below 1.0 for Legon de3 a, edey means say you come UCC a, dem no go fit calculate your CGPA sef???????????? pic.twitter.com/veJPIMTBLt — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) October 10, 2023

pov: she said am not her class buh she is going home because she has below 1.00 CGPA ???? pic.twitter.com/rbsog8UP0I — Prince Charles???? (@Yaw_Anim2) October 10, 2023

After getting a CGPA below 1.0.0, you shouldn’t only be rejected but fl0gged as well. — شقيق Edem عاد (@imbrakoby) October 10, 2023

University Of Ghana is rejecting all students whose CGPA is below 1.0.0 You ppl should checkup on Accra Mayor for me???? coss he asked me how to calculate CGPA. — Big Paradise! (@Quophieparadise) October 10, 2023

They thought they could sack me????. CGPA on God???????? pic.twitter.com/FK54Y66TXi — Leo (@leojnine) October 10, 2023

That particular guy who always answers questions in class realizing his CGPA is below 1.0: pic.twitter.com/1lCLKyK1ij —  a.n.t.i_$ocial ???? (@a_ocial) October 10, 2023

Sneaker Nyame had to call GIJ SRC president to find out whether the 1.0 CGPA issue dey affect them too



Your man dey 0.34, if he dey UG like he dey pack en things go house that — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) October 10, 2023