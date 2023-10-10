2
CGPA takes over Twitter after UG's new announcement

Tue, 10 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The University of Ghana’s decision to potentially expel students with CGPAs below 1.00, as revealed in a recent statement by the Academic Affairs Directorate, has garnered significant attention online specifically on X (formally Twitter).

In a statement, the university’s management indicated that the decision to potentially expel students with CGPAs below 1.00 is seen as a measure to ensure that students meet the minimum academic requirements expected of them.

“With reference to Section 9.26 of the University Regulation for Junior Members (2017), on receipt of grades for all registered courses for an academic year, undergraduate students who do not achieve the stipulated minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) for progression to the next level of study should be withdrawn from the university,” the university's statement.

On X, the hashtag #CGPA has been trending since the news broke. They have since been sharing memes, comments, and personal anecdotes related to the university's decision.

Here are some of the reactions by X users:

















