CHASS backs reopening of schools in January 2021

File photo of a pupil in a classroom

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior Secondary Schools (CHASS) is pushing for schools across the country to reopen in January 2021.

National President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar, told Citi News that January 2021 would be an appropriate time for schools to start.



“We are thinking that anywhere between the third week and the end of January will be a good time for schools to reopen,” a report by Citi News quotes Alhaji Abubakar.



Schools were shut down in March 2020 as part of efforts to hold the spread of the pandemic in Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, December 30, met cabinet to decide on the possible reopening of schools in early next year.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, disclosed in a tweet that government has been in discussions with various stakeholders within the sector to come up with a comprehensive and detailed plan on the reopening of schools.

The cabinet meeting was therefore to finalise and provide a way forward.



There have been concerns about a possible spike in the virus figures if schools are reopened.



Ghana’s cumulative coronavirus figure is 54,401 with 53,180 recoveries.



Active cases currently stand at 888 with 333 deaths, according to figures from the Ghana Health Service.