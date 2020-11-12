CHRAJ lied, my Stanbic account was opened in 2004 – Sacked PPA boss

Adjenim Boateng Adjei, sacked PPA boss

The dismissed Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei has said the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) peddled falsehood against him regarding the date that he opened his bank account at the Stanbic bank.

The CHRAJ report that got him sacked concluded that Mr. Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and board member of PPA.



Portions of the report said “The respondent (Mr. Adjei) opened a USD Account at the Stanbic Bank on 03 April 2017 after his appointment as CEO of PPA. As of August 2-019, a total of USD516225 has been credited to the account and his debits stood at USD504607.87



“When confronted with the evidence of the sheer volume of cash that passed through his accounts the Respondent indicated that Frosty Ice Mineral Water Ltd does not have a bank account and that proceeds from the sales of the water is lodged in his account. Frosty Ice Mineral water Ltd is the company the Respondent owns with his wife, Mercy Adjei. He also claimed that he received money from other family businesses but could not name the family businesses.”



A release issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, announcement the termination of his appointment said on Friday “Having satisfied himself of the fact that the recommendation made by CHRAJ is properly motivated and well-founded, the President has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Joseph Whittal and CHRAJ for the thorough and methodical manner in which the matter has been addressed.”

Aspects of the investigative work relating to potential acts of corruption were referred to as the Office of Special Prosecutor for action. The Prosecutor is yet to come out with his report.



But speaking on Net 2 Wednesday, November 11, Mr. Boateng Adjei said “CHRAJ made an investigation without basis and made this determination that I should be barred from holding public office for five years



“They wrote in their report that I opened by my Cedi account in 2017 when that account was opened in 2004.



“You are in possession of my account doing investigations and you tell the whole world that when you asked me about the inflow of money in my account, I couldn’t answer. When did you ask me that question? I challenge them to come out and show me the proceedings. When did you ask me that question CHRAJ?”