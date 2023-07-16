1
Menu
News

CHRAJ to appeal High Court ruling quashing directives against former PPA CEO

Adjenim Boateng Adjei New Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the former CEO of the Public Procurement Authority

Sun, 16 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced its intention to appeal the recent ruling by the High Court in Accra that quashed several directives issued by the commission.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, invalidated various directives against Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the former CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA),graphic.gh.com reports.

Among the directives overturned by the court were an order for Adjenim Boateng Adjei to refund GH¢5.7 million to the state, a disqualification from holding public office for 10 years, a requirement to declare assets and liabilities, and the report containing findings of alleged unexplained wealth in various bank accounts.

Justice Kocuvie-Tay ruled that CHRAJ had violated the principles of natural justice by failing to provide Adjenim Boateng Adjei a fair hearing before issuing the report.

The court found that CHRAJ had substituted parts of the original complaint and denied the former PPA boss the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses, which constituted violations of natural justice, CHRAJ regulations, and the 1992 Constitution.

Consequently, the court ordered the decision by CHRAJ to be quashed.

In response to the ruling, CHRAJ has stated its intention to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal. The commission argues that a previous ruling in a similar case supports the validity of its findings and directives, which are still in effect.

YNA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio