CID probes corruption in Free SHS feeding; 53 schools in Ashanti Region listed

Free SHS Secretariat

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into alleged corruption in the implementation of the School Feeding Programme under the Free Senior High School Policy.

The CID has, therefore, written to notify the Ghana Education Service (GES) of the ongoing investigations.



GES has, in turn, written to its Ashanti Region directorate, under which most of the infractions were committed.



In all, 53 schools have been identified.



Some are said to have exchanged food for cash.



“It will be appreciated if your office could cooperate and collaborate fully with the CID in carrying out the investigations,” ordered a letter signed by the Deputy Director-General of the GES, Anthony Boateng, to the Ashanti Region Directorate.

District directors of education have also been asked to release headmasters, headmistresses, assistant heads, domestic bursars, accountants and storekeepers who would be invited for the investigations.



