CID takes over Azorka ‘inciting’ case

Sofo Azorka, the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC)

The Police CID has taken over the case involving the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Sofo Azorka who has been accused by the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) of inciting violence in the Savannah Region.

Mr Azorka is heard in a viral video inviting party supporters to “finish any NPP member who is seen helping a data collection book.”



The NPP branch in the Savannah Region on Tuesday petitioned the police in the region to arrest Sofo Azorka and investigate the matter.



According to the NPP, the comments made by Chief Azorka should not be taken for a joke since he has over the years proven only to be a violent person.

The Acting PRO of the Savannah Regional Police Command, Sgt. Agyekum Owusu in an interview with Joy News monitored by Kasapafmonline.com stated that the case has been referred to the CID Headquarters in Accra after Sofo Azorka turned down an invitation from the police.



“Mr Azorka has not reported to the police yet, but looking at the nature of the case Mr Azorka’s matter has been referred to the National Headquarters CID. So it is the National Headquarters CID that will handle Mr Azorka’s case.”

