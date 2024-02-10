CID takes over investigation into death of Aburi Girls student

The late Stacey Okyere

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has taken over a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old student at Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The student, Stacey Okyere, died on Monday, February 5, 2024, after reportedly being denied medical attention by the school nurse.



The nurse allegedly accused the student of feigning illness, despite her persistent complaints of severe stomach pains.



The circumstances surrounding her death have sparked criticism directed at the school's management, with the family accusing them of negligence.



While both the school's management and the Ghana Education Service have maintained a tight-lipped stance on the incident, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has called for calm.



He assured the public that the CID would conduct a thorough investigation to bring clarity to the situation.



Addressing journalists after engaging with school authorities on February 9, the Regional Minister stated, "I have been briefed by the management of the school.

“Because of the nature of the student's passing, it requires law enforcement agencies, particularly the CID of the Ghana Police, to come in and investigate the matter for us. The Ghana Education Service also has its own mechanism for investigating this matter.



“It's premature for us to offer conclusions at this point. We express our condolences to the management and students, praying for strength for the family. We are closely following investigations and will uphold the sanctity of this institution,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



