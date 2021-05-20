CID takes over probe into death of 15-year-old JHS student

Police say they have invited persons of interest for questioning

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 15-year-old girl in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital.

The late Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a final year student of Miracle Schools was last seen at a weekly Bible Studies programme held at the school’s auditorium Monday evening.



She was however found hanging at the school’s dinning hall on later in the night, prompting police action.



Sources



Images widely shared online show the lifeless body of the deceased who wore a green attire as police and classmates attempt to rescue her.



“So after the Bible Studies the students came for their food, suddenly I heard some students shouting so I came out and saw her hanging. So I rushed to the church auditorium to call the proprietor and the proprietress and when we came she was dead by then”, a staff of the school narrated in an interview.

Police action



A Divisional Crime Officer at the Sunyani Divisional Police Command DSP Kingsley Wiredu said persons of interest have been invited for questioning as the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) take over investigations.



“When police had this information, we proceeded together with the proprietor to the school. Police went and found the body hanged. We further realized that a suicide note was found on her. For now the note that we had vis-a-vis her handwriting in her notebooks looks similar”, the officer said.



Reaction



Meanwhile management of Miracle Schools has been reacting to the development describing it as shocking.

It was however worried about the circulation of false information into the media space.



“The school is cooperating fully with the police to assist in their investigations. A communique will be issued when the school knows more”, a statement from management of the school said.



“We entreat the public and media outlets to desist from circulating false information on print and all social platforms as we cherish her memory and look to get to the bottom of this”, the statement further added.



