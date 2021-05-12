CIMG launches professional marketing qualifications in Ghana

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has unveiled Ghana’s first-ever Professional Marketing Qualifications in line with its aim to train and certify professional Marketers locally, following the passage of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana Act, 2020 (Act 1021) in August 2020.

The launch, therefore, brings an end to the practice, where students had to find hard currency to pursue professional marketing education abroad, with its attendant unpleasant implications for the individuals and also the nation.



A statement said the move was an ample demonstration of the Institute’s resolve to making professional marketing qualifications accessible and affordable to all Ghanaians as a commitment to making a substantial contribution to national development.



In his welcome address, the National President of CIMG, Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee said, “With the launch of the CIMG qualifications, students can now complete a Bachelor’s, Master’s and Professional qualifications in about 4-5 years with very little resources.”



He said the programme was, therefore, highly attractive and competitive, “whether as a standalone professional course or as an academic degree, making it an unparalleled novelty and innovation in our part of the world.”



He implored all partner Universities, serving as Accredited Study Centres (ASCs) to show commitment by encouraging as many students as possible to enrol on the programme given the important role of marketing in building successful businesses.

“I call on captains of industry and chief marketing officers from the corporate world to provide the needed support, in cash or kind sponsorship, even if you are to purchase advertising slots in the study manuals and student handbooks, to ensure that CIMG succeeds in training Marketers with the requisite know-how to solve local problems”, he concluded.



Performing the launch Mr Benjamin Gyasi, Chief Director at the Ministry of Education, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of the Guest of Honour Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, congratulated CIMG on reaching such a significant milestone and challenged the leadership to continue working harder to improve the achievements made thus far.



He said it was a deliberate policy of the government and the ministry to promote the interest of recognised professional bodies, which heavily depend on foreign programmes for their professional training to be able to wean themselves off, with local alternatives.



This, he said, was partly the reason for promoting and ensuring the passage into law of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana Act, 2020 (Act 1021).



“This is ample testimony of His Excellency’s desire to ensure that all professional bodies in Ghana are adequately empowered, legally, to put in place measures for self-regulation to guide the conduct of individual members and their professional practice”.

“It is my expectation, as we witness this launch today, that other institutions will emulate this worthy example of CIMG by forming partnerships and collaborations with others to review and modify their respective curricula to meet current trends and the demands of our time. This way, Ghana will be producing graduates who are practically oriented in finding practical solutions to the myriad of challenges the country is faced with,” Mr Gyasi added.



The colourful ceremony attracted over two hundred (200) guests physically with more than three hundred (300) others joining virtually on Microsoft Teams and another large audience following the event live on various social media platforms, from Ghana, across Africa and elsewhere around the globe.



Present at the ceremony were Professor emeritus Stephen Adei, a Fellow, Patron and past President of the Institute, Fellows and Patrons of the Institute, President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Deans and Heads of Departments from CIMG Accredited Study Centres, among others.