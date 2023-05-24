CJ Anin Yeboah retires after 42 years of service in legal profession

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Ghana’s 14th Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, retires today May 24, 2023, after three years at the helm of affairs of Ghana’s Judiciary.

He turns 70 years today and must therefore go on compulsory retirement as Conditions of Service for judges of superior courts of Ghana dictate.



Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who was born on May 24 1953, in Toase, a town located in the present-day Ashanti Region, had his second cycle education at the Amaniampong Secondary School and the Apam Secondary School. He proceeded to the University of Ghana for his legal studies. He trained as a lawyer at the Ghana School of Law and was called to the bar in 1981.



Anin Yeboah practised as a lawyer for many years, serving as an Assistant State Attorney in the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua and a partner in the reputed firm Afisem Chambers.



Keen on advancing the cause of the legal profession, he served as President of the Eastern Regional Bar Association before being appointed a judge of the High Court in 2002. He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2003 and ultimately to the Supreme Court in 2008.



In 2019, President Akufo-Addo named him as Chief Justice designate pending the approval of Parliament. On January 7 2020, he was duly sworn in as Chief Justice of the country.

He is expected to be replaced by Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, who has already been nominated to replace him if she gets the approval of the Parliament.



