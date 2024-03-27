CJ fast-tracking Dafeamekpor case while deliberately delaying Richard Sky suit – Fifi Kwetey

Gertrude Torkornoo is the Chief of Justice of Ghana

The General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has expressed deep worry over what he describes as the Chief Justice’s selective and deliberate hearing of cases before the Supreme Court of Ghana.

In a statement with the title, ‘NDC reacts to palpable judicial bias in the scheduling of political cases in the Supreme Court of Ghana,’ Fifi Kwetey wondered how the CJ has already called for the case of the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, ahead of a suit filed by Richard Dela Sky, a lawyer cum journalist.



Dafeamekpor has filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the latest ministerial nominations by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while Dela Sky is seeking to challenge the constitutionality of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024, also known as the anti-gay bill.



According to the NDC national executive, it is difficult to understand why the case filed by Sky, on March 5, 2024, is yet to be heard at the apex court, whereas the one by Dafeamekpor, filed on March 18, has been scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, March 27.



“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has become aware of the decision by the Chief Justice of Ghana to list the case of Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor v. the Speaker of Parliament and Attorney-General (SUIT NO: J1/12/2024) for hearing on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024.



“The NDC is intrigued by the listing of the Dafeamekpor case for hearing, ahead of the case of Richard Dela Sky v. the Parliament of Ghana and the Attorney-General.



“It is interesting to note, that Richard Dela Sky filed his writ of summons in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024, on the 5th of March 2024. This was almost two (2) clear weeks before Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor filed his writ of summons on 18th March, 2024 challenging the constitutionality of the latest ministerial nominations by the President,” he stated.

Fifi Kwetey further indicated that he believes the move by the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, is deliberate and intended to fast-track the determination of the suit.



He added that “Even more bizarre is the fact that, the case filed by some NDC Members of Parliament, challenging the constitutionality of the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill, as far back as 2022, has not been listed for hearing by the Supreme Court till date.”



The statement concluded by stating that these kinds of actions by the Supreme Court engender public confidence and trust in the country’s judicial system.



