CLOGSAG directs members at Hemang-Lower-Denkyira Assembly to boycott work

CLOGSAG General Secretary Isaac Bampoe

The national leadership of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has directed its members at the Twifo-Hemang-Lower-Denkyira District Assembly in the Central Region to lay down their tools effective today (6 May).

CLOGSAG says the strike is in protest against the conduct of the presiding member of the Assembly Nana Kwaku Abban, accusing him of victimizing and intimidating its members at the Assembly.



General Secretary of CLOGSAG Isaac Bampoe Addo alleged that Mr Abban has on several occasions usurped the powers of the District Chief Executive Kennedy Sarpong who according to reports is indisposed.



He further indicated that a petition to the office of the Chief of Staff to address the issue has been ignored.

“We sent a letter to the Chief of Staff and as we speak, we have not had any response from her office… And so, we have no option than to order our members to stay in the house”, Bampoe said as he declared the strike during a press conference.



He gave a two-week ultimatum to the government to deal with the situation or intensify the strike at the regional and national levels.



“We are looking at about 200-250 of our members and this is the first action. If no action is taken [within two weeks] the whole of [our members] in the Central Region will join and if nothing is done, we go on a nationwide strike. The presiding member has got no role in whatever is done at the Assembly. He [the presiding member] has no authority to post our people out of the place”, Bampoe stressed.