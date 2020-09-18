CLOGSAG launches Week and Awards

File Photo: CLOGSAG

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has launched its 2020 Week Celebration and Awards in Accra to acknowledge the public and private sector contribution to national growth.

It is on the theme: “Civil Service and Private Sector Synergy - A National Development Imperative”.



Activities for the weeklong celebration, beginning Thursday, September 17 to Friday, September 25, include a Christian and Muslim Thanksgiving, Public Lecture, an Open Day for all ministries and departments, Clean up and Health Day, and climaxed with the an Awards ceremony.



Dr Nana Kwasi Dwamena, the Head of Civil Service, said the public and private sector synergy towards rapid national development in a dynamic global economy would enhance job creation, prosperity and equal opportunity for all Ghanaians.



He said the Week would enable the Civil Service to engage with the public to solicit views for policy formation, project the strategic importance to national development and celebrate civil servants and staff for their dedicated work.

Additionally it would deepen the trust of citizens in the Civil Service and the public sector in general, enable members to network, exchange ideas and upgrade their skills on emerging public sector reforms and development policy.



Dr Dwamena applauded the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for fumigating the entire ministries enclave as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said to maintain the health protocols in various ministries and departments the Association had set up a committee to put together guidelines to ensure safety at the workplace.



He commended all frontline health workers for their tireless efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.