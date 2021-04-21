CNC calls for continuous adherence to coronavirus protocols

Helen Akanbong, the Bono Regional Director of the CNC poses with outreach participants

The Center for National Culture (CNC) on Tuesday called for continuous adherence to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions to prevent possible spread of new infections.

Helen Akanbong, the Bono Regional Director of the CNC, who made the call also underscored the importance for law enforcement agencies to intensify enforcement, particularly, on the wearing of nose masks and face shields in public places.



She noted that though new cases of the COVID-19 had gone down, new infections could resurface if the public disregarded the health safety protocols and government restrictions.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of COVID-19 sensitization outreach exercise in Sunyani, Mrs Akanbong advised the public to desist from stigmatizing people who had recovered from the disease.



The CNC organised the outreach exercise at the Nana Bosoma Central Market to create awareness and encourage traders to wear their nose masks and face shields and frequently use alcohol-based sanitizers to protect themselves against the spread of the pandemic.



Mrs Akanbong explained the outreach programme was also part of a three-day orientation training the centre was organising for new recruits to inspire them to replicate it when they were posted to their various districts.

The centre also distributed 500 nose masks to traders at the Central Market.



Addressing the traders after a drama performance on the COVID-19 by the Tanokrom Cultural Troupe of the Center, Mr Seidu Iddrisu Yeboah, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the CNC, advised them to disregard all unfounded theories and myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.



He advised the traders to take the vaccine when the opportunity was created, saying the vaccine remained the safest and surest remedy to prevent oneself from contracting the COVID-19.



Meanwhile, most traders at the Central Market have disregarded the COVID-19 health safety protocols during a visit.



The GNA sighted many of them not wearing nose masks, while social distancing was virtually absent.