COCOBOD Trial: Court erred in dismissing our submission of no case – Defence lawyers

Dr Stephen Opuni, former Chief Executive Officer, COCOBOD

Source: Kasapa fm

Defence lawyers in the COCOBOD trial are currently moving their respective application for stay of proceedings pending appeal.

They contend the court erred in its ruling.



According to Samuel Codjoe, counsel for Dr. Opuni who is currently on his feet, the court rejecting its exhibits 58 to 75 in its ruling constitutes exceptional grounds for the court to stay its proceedings.



Dr. Opuni and Seidu Agongo, CEO of Agricult Ghana Limited are standing trial for causing financial loss to the state.

Following the closure of the State’s case after calling seven Witnesses, the accused persons were called upon to open their defence.



They separately filed a submission of no case, but it was dismissed.



Not satisfied with that decision, the lawyers have filed motions for stay of proceedings pending appeal.