xxxxxxxxxxx

COCOBOD shuts down office after staff test positive for coronavirus

COCOBOD has announced it is shutting down its office for fumigation after some staff tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer Joseph Boahin Aidoo said the COVID-19 cases were uncovered after the organisation embarked on mass testing.



The statement noted the fumigation exercise is to ensure that other staff are protected.



On Monday, the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) announced several of its staff tested positive for COVID-19 at the company’s headquarters in Dzorwulu, Accra.



A statement by the company said “The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited would like to announce for the information of the general public that it has closed down its head office at Dzorwulu in the Ayawaso West Municipality from Monday, 6th July to Monday 13 July 2020.

“This has become necessary due to mass testing of staff carried out by the company at the head office in the wake of a staff of the IT department testing positive for the virus. After the mass testing, a number of workers tested positive and arrangements are being made for their treatment.”



BOST said its head office will be fumigated to “ensure the safety of staff is not compromised when work resumes.”



Read the statement below:





Source: Starrfm.com.gh

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.