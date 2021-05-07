COCOBOD trial: Court rules on Opuni, others submission of no case today

Dr Opuni and two others facing trial have all pleaded not guilty to their charges

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court is expected to rule on a submission of no case filed by lawyers of Dr Stephen Opuni & two others in the COCOBOD trial.

The submission of no case was filed after the state had closed its case against the accused persons having called seven witnesses.



The court presided over by Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Clemence Jackson Honyernugah sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge had then called on the accused persons to open their defence.



However, the accused persons and their lawyers believed the state had not established any prima facie case against them for them to open their defence.



They therefore filed for a submission of no case which the court is expected to rule on today.

What this means is that, if the submission of no case is upheld, the accused persons would be discharged.



But they would be required to open their defence if their application is refused.



Dr Stephen Opuni, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Seidu Agongo CEO of Agricult Ghana Limited and his company are standing trial on 27 charges including causing financial loss to the state.



They have all pleaded not guilty and have been admitted to self-recognizance bail.