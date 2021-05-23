CODA completes CHPS compound in Akan constituency

The new CHPS compound presented by the Coastal Development Authority(CODA)

Source: Coastal Development Authority (CODA)

Dodofie community has benefited from a newly completed modern community-based health and planning services (CHPS) compound from the Coastal Development Authority (CODA). The project was financed from the Akan constituency’s allocation under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP). The new project is expected to improve quality and access to professional health services in the constituency.

Modern Facility



The new health facility consists of a CHPS compound and a residence for two medical staff. The CHPS compound is composed of a treatment room, recovery room and a midwifery/delivery room.



The facility also has a consulting room, family planning centre as well as a storage and waiting area. The architecture of the new edifice is based on CODA’s model for CHPS compounds.



Akan Constituency



The Akan constituency is located within the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region. It is bordered to the north by the Nkwanta South constituency in the Nkwanta District, to the west, the Krachi East in the Krachi East District, to the south the Jasikan District and to the east, the Ghana - Togo border.

IPEP



IPEP, also known as the one million dollars per constituency initiative, is a flagship programme of the Akufo-Addo administration that allocates one million dollars or its cedi equivalent yearly to each constituency. The funds are used to undertake special projects selected from each constituency’s priorities through stakeholder engagement and needs assessment.







Constituencies in the coastal development zone under CODA have benefitted from various projects including but not limited to markets, schools and health facilities. Other projects include artisanal villages, artificial pitches and other special initiatives such distribution of outboard motors at highly subsidised prices. The Authority has also established a credit union to support informal sector businesses. The key objective of IPEP is to accelerate economic and social development.



