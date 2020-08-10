General News

CODEO charges EC to ensure every Ghanaian has been duly registered

Project Manager for Coalition of Domestic Election Observers -CODEO, Rhoda Afful, has appealed to the Electoral Commission to consider giving a chance to people, who for obvious reasons failed to register in the just ended voters’ registration exercise.

Speaking on Accra based Joy TV Madam Afful indicated it is important for the EC to as a matter of concern investigate and create an enabling environment for individuals who out of intimidation were prevented from participating in the recently held voter registration exercise.



There have been allegations from some political actors especially those in the minority that some of their members were denied registering in the exercise on the basis of their identity as Ghanaians being questionable.



Madam Afful believes these allegations should not be overlooked but given the due attention to ensure that those who genuinely were denied participation are given the chance to register.



“We wish to appeal to the Electoral Commission that they should not be captivated by the numbers that they have registered but must look into some of the concerns that have been coming up. There are report of people claiming to be intimidated or prevented from registering. they Electoral Commission must give an ear to some of these concerns” she appealed.

According to Madam, Rhoda Afful, even though the Electoral Commission had created a mop-up exercise to allow anyone who was not able to register to do so, there were still some recorded incidence from some Districts where people who were in queues to register were not able to register because the EC machines timed out.



According to her all such people who through no fault of theirs must be given the chance to have their names documented to make them eligible to exercise their franchise in the December elections.



“If there are some Ghanaians who feel genuinely that they were not allowed to register, the EC must allow them to register” she added.



On his part, Director of Elections, Dr. Serebour Quaicoo has reiterated that the EC per its statistics had exceeded its target. He indicated that the two-day mop-up exercise conducted by the Commission had catered for any individual who could not register.



According to him, though a second chance may not be likely, the Commission will consider all the allegations brought forward and act on them appropriately.

