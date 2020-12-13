CODEO is not consistent in its election report - Organisation

The Voice of the Nation, a non-profit organisation has accused the Coalition of Domestic Observers (CODEO) of inconsistency in its 2020 election report.

A statement issued and signed by Hajia Marian Dzifa Ibrahim, the President, Shamsu M. Shaibu, Secretary and Precious Agbenya, Organiser called on Ghanaians to condemn CODEO's politically tainted observation.



"We of the above-named organisation take serious exception to the statement headlined, EC's DECLARATION OF PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS REFLECTS ACCURATELY HOW CITIZENS VOTED issued on behalf of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) which states among other things that, "CODEO can confidently confirm that its PVT(Parallel Voter Tabulation) estimates are consistent with the official presidential election results."



"We wish to state without equivocation that, their statement smacks of a conduct of a hatchet man on a bought list of the desperate NPP government. We are ashamed of the inherent inconsistencies in the Statement issued by no mean a person than their Acting Chairman, Sheikh Armiyawu Shaibu who doubles as the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu," it added



The statement said in their desperate attempt to consummate an NPP hatchet job, the acting Chairman of CODEO said "Observers who were deployed used a national representative random sample of polling stations located in every region and constituency of the country," Sheikh Armiyawu further said that "our observers also reported that the two main parties (NDC and NPP) had Party Agents at over 99% of the Polling Stations".

This assertion itself doesn't have a research aura but be that as it may, how is it possible to establish that there were Polling Agents at over 99% of the Polling Stations when you have earlier indicated that your Observers only visited a few randomly selected Polling Stations? A clearly blatant falsehood to serve the palate of a political pay master, it added.



"By this bias observation, one is compelled to ask the question, "what kind of lenses were the CODEO Observers wearing such that, they could only see a result that is consistent with that of the NPP but fail to see anomalies such as the gunning down of nine (9) innocent persons whose only crime was the determination to go out and exercise their civic responsibility as Ghanaians"?



"It is instructive to note that, at this point that the Electoral Commission has come out to admit the inherent mistakes in the calculations of the result figures they produced, how does CODEO's "consistent figures" stand? Would they also come out to admit the mistakes in their calculations since it all look like, the "consistent figures" were prepared by one and the same "consistent hand"?



By this content analysis of this statement, CODEO has been exposed to have engaged in a "Politically Motivated Work" to serve the interest of the NPP," it said.