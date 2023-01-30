COKA mourns with family of burnt policeman at Ejisu-Apromoase

He joined mourners for the funeral and burial rites of the police officer

A stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, known in political circles as COKA, joined mourners on Saturday, January 28, 2023, for the funeral and burial rites of the police officer who died in a fire disaster with his family at Ejisu Apromoase.

The police officer, identified as Sergeant Owusu Asante of the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, was killed together with his wife, Yaa Achiaa, and a 3-month-old child during the fire outbreak in a four-story building at Apromase in the Ejisu Municipality.



The deceased family was laid to rest at Asante Akim Adomfe about two weeks after the unfortunate disaster.



The funeral grounds had been flooded by hundreds of mourners from across the country as early as 5:00 a.m., including Mr. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who happens to be a good friend of the police officer.



Speaking to OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng at the sidelines of the funeral, Mr. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who said he was heartbroken, described the fire incident as unfortunate.



"I have been heartbroken since the very day I learned about the passing of my friend and his family. I and the team stand with the family during this terrible time of tragedy and sorrow," he said.



"As we prepare to finally bid my good friend and his family farewell, my heart is with the remaining families, and so I send my deepest condolences to the families for losing their loved ones in this unfortunate fire disaster," he added.





Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi was described by Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah as a patriotic police officer who served the nation honestly during his time as a police officer.



"The country has lost a good citizen and a fine police officer who had a distinguished police career."



"We thank him for his service to our nation and the world. He will forever be in our history books as one of the professional police officers who served Ghana wholeheartedly."



Mr Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, on the other hand, presented the family with GHC 5,000 to help with his friend's burial service.