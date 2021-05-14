COMOG outlines the health benefits of Ramadan

According to him, Muslims have a chance to rejuvenate their body systems through Ramadan

President of the Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG), Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, has highlighted the health benefits Ramadan offers to Muslims.

The President noted that apart from the social and spiritual advantages of Ramadan, Muslims have a chance to rejuvenate their body systems.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the special Eid Mubarak edition of the Happy Morning Show, he shared: “Ramadan is an opportunity for every Muslim, that at the end of every 11th month, the 12th month is dedicated to renewing your health and your body.



Physically, we are talking about healthy living throughout the 30 days of fasting to detoxicate your system”.

He revealed that medically, fasting is usually recommended for some “so that at the end of the period they are certain to regain their health”.



Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, was of the view that at the end of the fasting, the three benefits of Ramadan, namely, physical, social and spiritual should be reflected in the life of a Muslim.



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.