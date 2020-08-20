General News

CONIWAS questions Sanitation Ministry’s declaration of Accra being 85% clean

Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

Coalition of Non Governmental Organization (NGOs) in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) is questioning the basis upon which the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has rated the Accra to be the cleanest city in Africa.

This follows the declaration of Accra being 85% clean by the Minster for Sanitation and Water resources, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah in a media engagement on August 11, 2020.



Vice-Chairman of CONIWAS, Albert Arhin indicated that the findings for this claim was unfounded and lacked scientific data.



“I am not aware of any scientific study which has been conducted to arrive at the 85% achievement in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa. I am still not aware that we have developed any set of indicators to be able to track this. But apart from that, I think, we do not even have a blueprint, we don’t have a strategy document.” He said.



In the perspective of achieving the goal of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, Mr. Arhin urged government to increase the funds allocated to the Ministry.

He further opined that waste management companies should be financially supported and



He then highlighted some measures the government can put in place to improve the level of sanitation in the city.



“First of all let’s sit down and develop a blueprint, a strategy document. Secondly, let’s increase finances and let’s ensure that we support the service providers, waste management companies adequately. Let’s ensure that the bylaws are enforced. Let’s also ensure that we accelerate infrastructure development so that we can now treat our waste like other countries are doing.” He added.

