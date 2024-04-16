COP Kofi Boakye discloses Asantehene’s role in the announcement of the 2016 election results

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and COP (rtd) Kofi Boakye

Nathan Kofi Boakye, a retired Commissioner of Police (COP), who is widely known as Commander One, has disclosed some of the supposed events that transpired before the announcement of the 2016 presidential election results.

According to Kofi Boakye, who was the Ashanti Region Commander at the time, it was the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's intervention which made it possible for the election results to be announced.



The retired COP, who made these remarks in an interview with Opemsuo Radio, on April 16, 2024, explained that Otumfuo engaged all the stakeholders in the election for peace to prevail.



“In fact, when the EC could not announce the result of the 2016 election, it was His Majesty who intervened. It was him (the Otumfuo) who came in for Charlotte Osie to be able to announce the results, I’m telling you plainly.



“If you know the kind of talks that went on at the Manhyia… Ghanaians must cherish him (the Asantehene) and pray for him to live long,” he said in the Twi dialect.



He reiterated “I’m telling you, if you know the level of talks that went on for the announcement of the results of the 2016 elections... I can't disclose everything. So, we should give the Asantehene, the respect due him”.



Watch his remarks in the video below:

Declaring the 2016 election results could have been disastrous if not for Asantehene's intervention#opemsuoradio pic.twitter.com/17SmR4VRKu — Opemsuo Radio (@OpemsuoRadio) April 16, 2024

BAI/NOQ