COP Kofi Boakye officially retires from police service as he turns 60

COP Kofi Boakye has retired after over 3 decades in the Ghana Police Service

One of the most popular and loved senior police officers in the country, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, has officially retired from the service after turning 60 years old.

This retirement brings his over 30 years of service in the Ghana Police Service to an end.



Until his retirement, he was the head of the Ghana Police Service’s Legal and Prosecution Division.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, was in attendance during the ceremony to see him off.



Known popularly as Commander One, COP Kofi Boakye has been credited with some of the most high-profile crime-fighting efforts the country has ever seen.



For instance, in 2005, he led officers from the Accra Region Command to apprehend the notorious armed robber, Ataa Ayi, becoming one of his biggest cases ever.

He was also noted for his strong views on a number of issues, as well as other notable arrests.



