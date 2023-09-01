COP Mensah discloses lobbying for IGP position since 2017 amidst ousting plot probe

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, a prominent figure in the alleged plot to remove Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has revealed how he had previously lobbied to become the top police boss.

He was captured in involvement in an alleged attempt to secure the IGP position with the assistance of former Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.



He shared these revelations during his appearance before the parliamentary committee investigating the leaked audio recording of the alleged plot on Thursday, August 31, 2023.



Mensah explained, "My CV was given to somebody who Bugri Naabu sent to come and collect from me. The purpose was for him to go and lobby for me to become the IGP. The lobbying didn’t work, it wasn’t successful, of course, and that is not the first time lobbying has failed."



He further elaborated on the history of his aspirations, stating, "Some of us started lobbying from 2017 to become IGP… It is not only commissioners who are appointed as IGPs. Yes, Nana Owusu-Nsiah was promoted from deputy commissioner to IGP when there were commissioners,” citinewsroom quoted COP Mensah.

COP Mensah did not stop there; he also expressed concerns about the management of the Police Service under IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, asserting that the leadership has led to a decline in morale among many police officers.



He remarked, "Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers underground and they will tell you."



NAY/SARA