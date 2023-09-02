COP Mensah is an unprofessional officer – Peace Watch Executive Director

COP Mensah

Peace Watch Ghana’s Executive Director, Nyonkopa Daniels, has criticised COP Alex Mensah, describing him as a bitter and unprofessional officer.

The COP’s comments, according to her, reveal his hatred and insubordination towards authority.



The COP criticised Dr. Akuffo Dampare for mismanaging the Police Service and claiming that the management style of the IGP was causing a decrease in morale among officers.



The Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, of mismanaging the Police Service.



He made the declaration when he appeared before the parliamentary committee probing the virally leaked tape of the plot to remove the IGP.



“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well, and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers underground, and they will tell you,” COP Mensah told the committee on Thursday, August 31.

Madam Daniels slammed the COP for raising false issues that did not accurately represent the current state of the Police Service.



During an interview on Rainbow FM, she stated, “I am sad, and the reason I am sad is because some Ghanaians do not appreciate something good.” Others are greedy and self-centred, and they do not want the country to progress. COP Mensah should be ashamed of himself. Someone who was in the Accra Region but failed claims that the IGP is mismanaging the Service. Did he join the Service to do the NPP’s or Ghana’s bidding? I want the committee to recommend sanctions against him and the others involved.”



"COP Mensah, you are greedy and selfish, and you have disgraced yourself. You have disgraced your wife, your children, and the entire generation. Your posture was not the best. You are arrogant. Your envy and jealousy did not allow you to be appointed IGP. Your claims were false.”



She stated that the claims that morale was low and that those who hated the style of the IGP were those who were unprofessional and engaged in activities that were contrary to the ethics of the service.