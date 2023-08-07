COP Nyanyano District Chieftaincy Ministry donate maths sets to BECE candidates

Beneficiary students were selected from the twelve (12) Nyanyano District locals of COP

Source: Evans Osei, Contributor

The Church of Pentecost Nyanyano District Chieftaincy Ministry has donated one hundred twenty (120) pieces of math sets to all final-year students of the church who will be sitting for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The gesture which was under the direct guidance and supervision of the District Pastor, Rev. Emmanuel K. Ofosu, according to the Chieftaincy Ministry was part of its contribution to education in the District.



The one hundred twenty (120) beneficiaries were from the twelve (12) Nyanyano District locals of the Church of Pentecost which is also under the Kasoa Area.



The Chairman of the District Chieftaincy Ministry, Elder Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, in presenting the items to beneficiaries through the Presiding Elder of the Nyanyano Central English Assembly during Sunday service on Sunday 9 August 2023 admonished the finalists to concentrate and maintain their focus before and during the exam period.



He added that they abstain from any forms of acts that would hinder their prospects during the exam period, including bringing outside materials into the exam room and adhering to the laws and regulations that apply to all students.



Elder Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, who also serves as the chieftaincy ministry chairman of the Kasoa Area of the Church of Pentecost, exhorted the finalists to maintain discipline and seek God's help at all times.

The Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost Nyanyano District Central English Service, Elder Stephen Kwesi Nkrumah, on behalf of the church, thanked the Chieftaincy Ministry for its assistance and urged the students to go out and do well on their exams.



The assembly then prayed for the applicants and wished them luck in their tests under his direction.



Deaconess Francisca Abroh, the District Chieftaincy Ministry Secretary, urged parents to help their children before and throughout the exams week by providing for all of their needs to give them a sound mind and let them focus on their studies.



