COVID-19: GHS begins another vaccination campaign

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has begun a COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

The exercise, which began on Friday, 20 January 2023, across the country, will end on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

“Vaccination will be given to all eligible persons 15 years and above, including pregnant women and lactating mothers,” the GHS noted in a statement.

Also, the “vaccination is taking place in health centres and a number of vaccination posts, schools, markets, churches, bus stations and your neighbourhood.

“Those who have completed their primary series of vaccinations (that is, the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines except Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is one dose) qualify to go for a booster dose."

The GHS assured all that “the vaccine is safe, effective and free.”

It urged persons who “feel anything unusual after the vaccination, report to the nearest health facility.”

“Continue to observe the COVID-19 prevention protocols: wear your face mask in crowded places, frequently wash your hands with soap under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitiser and keep physical distance, “ the GHS added.

