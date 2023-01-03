1
COVID-19: GHS to tighten measures to avert future outbreaks

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will tighten and review existing measures to avert further outbreaks in response to the current global COVID-19 situation.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), it said there had been a decline and sustained low levels of COVID-19 cases in Ghana over the past three months.

However, the change in the global situation particularly with a reported increase in new cases in China and other countries as well as Ghana's relatively low vaccine coverage poses a major threat to importation and a new wave of COVID-19 infection in the country.

It said, "Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health are critically monitoring the situation in consultation with key stakeholders.

"We will shortly come out with our country-specific measures to address the current threat of COVID-19, especially concerning importation," it added.

It encouraged Ghanaians who have not availed themselves of the COVID-19 vaccination to do so.

It said those who took their first dose were to go for the second dose and those who had taken their second dose were also entreated to go for the booster.

"Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19," it added.

