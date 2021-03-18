COVID-19: Ghana records seven new deaths as total death count climbs to 705

Ghana has been vaccinating its citizens since March 2 this year

Ghana’s total death tally from the coronavirus is at 705, data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has shown.

In its latest update, the Service indicated that 47 people were in severe conditions with 18 people recorded to be in critical condition.



Also, there have been 193 new cases of infections recorded across the country while there have been 266 more recoveries since the last update.



This number therefore brings the figure of active cases to 3,621 from a previous 3,701 as of Tuesday, March 16, reports graphic.com.gh.

As of the last update, Ghana has recorded a total of 88,421 cases with 30,864, from the total confirmed cases from the General Surveillance, 56,281 from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, and 1,276 from international travelers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



On March 2, 2021, after taking stock of its first batch of 600,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, started mass vaccination with the government’s hopes of vaccinating about 20 million of the population by the end of the vaccination exercise.