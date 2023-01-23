COVID-19: Info Ministry management, staff paid themselves GH¢151,500 as risk allowance

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

The Auditor General’s Report has advised that the Information Ministry is made to pay the country GH¢151,500.00.

It could be remembered that during the rising COVID-19 numbers, the President in a speech promised Health Workers an Insurance Package.



He said an amount of GH¢350,000 for each health Personnel and Allied Professional at the forefront of the fight has been put in place.



Also, contact tracers were going to be paid a daily allowance of GH¢150.00.



But portions of the Auditor General’s report said the Management of the Information Ministry and its support staff who are not health workers paid themselves an amount of GH¢151,500 as risk allowance for going to work in the wake of COVID-19.

The Auditor General believes these monies need to be refunded by the Management and staff of the Information Ministry who were beneficiaries.



It has advised that the money is paid into the Auditor General’s Recovery Fund.



